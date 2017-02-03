Search discontinued for missing Santee Cooper security worker

Confronting Gun Violence, that's the title of a panel discussion to discuss ways to make South Carolina a safer state.More >>
Confronting Gun Violence, that's the title of a panel discussion to discuss ways to make South Carolina a safer state.More >>
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is responding to an accident in McClellanville.More >>
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is responding to an accident in McClellanville.More >>
One man has been arrested for impersonating an officer during a robbery. Police say Frankie Davis robbed two people in the bathroom of King St Public House on Saturday night. According to authorities, Davis pushed the two individuals against the wall, placed them in handcuffs, and identified himself as "Officer Jenkins." Davis then demanded money and narcotics from the two, although the victims were tourists and only had Australian currency. When the touri...More >>
One man has been arrested for impersonating an officer during a robbery. Police say Frankie Davis robbed two people in the bathroom of King St Public House on Saturday night. According to authorities, Davis pushed the two individuals against the wall, placed them in handcuffs, and identified himself as "Officer Jenkins." Davis then demanded money and narcotics from the two, although the victims were tourists and only had Australian currency. When the touri...More >>
The Berkeley County Coroner says a man died in a single-vehicle accident after running off the side of Cainhoy Road on Saturday night in Huger.More >>
The Berkeley County Coroner says a man died in a single-vehicle accident after running off the side of Cainhoy Road on Saturday night in Huger.More >>
A man has suffered life threatening injuries following a shooting at a Publix on Savannah Highway Friday night.More >>
A man has suffered life threatening injuries following a shooting at a Publix on Savannah Highway Friday night.More >>