Search discontinued for missing Santee Cooper security worker

Authorities say the search for a missing Santee Cooper security lieutenant has been discontinued after an exhaustive search of the area.

Berkeley County Rescue Chief Bill Salisbury made the announcement Friday night following the ongoing search and rescue operation for Michael Curry.

Salisbury said there has been tremendous coordination of efforts between the Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement, SLED, the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, volunteers and his agency in the two day search.

"After having divers check the turbines and surrounding waterways alongside of the hydroelectric dam, the recovery effort has been discontinued pending further developments," Salisbury said.

Searchers inside the Pinopolos Lock continue to search for missing security guard from Santee Cooper. @Live5News @SydneyLive5 live at 4 pic.twitter.com/3SQGzShskm — Live5 Photog (@Live5_Photog) February 3, 2017

Earlier in the day, groups of workers and volunteers conducted field searches over about 80 acres of property surrounding the Jefferies Hydroelectric Plant for 55-year-old Curry, who was last seen working near the dam at Santee Cooper Wednesday night.

"At this point, we don't know what's happened," Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said Thursday evening. "We've had multiple agencies since last night working around the clock looking for Officer Curry."

Dive teams finished searching the lake earlier Friday and were on the Tail Race Canal and in the lock of the dam.

Bloodhounds and a number of rescue workers helped with the search effort.

Authorities said Curry might have fallen into the water.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.