Affidavit: Suspect accelerated car with several officers in his path

Several officers were in a man's path when he pressed the gas at a driver’s safety checkpoint in Summerville Wednesday, another person riding in the car told authorities.

The incident happened Wednesday around 9:45 a.m. on West Richardson Avenue.

Taylor Johnson, 23, wouldn’t get out of the vehicle or stop it when officers commanded him to, the passenger said.

An affidavit says Johnson knowingly hit one officer and attempted to hit another in a 2014 Buick Verano. He was subsequently shot in the arm.

In a search of the vehicle after Johnson was arrested, officers found 18.1 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, a glass smoking pipe and five syringes.

A backpack thrown out of the car had two bags holding a total of 1.7 grams of methamphetamine and 13 Alprazolam pills, also known as Xanax, the affidavit says.

Johnson now faces two counts of attempted murder, along with giving false information to police, possessing drugs and drug paraphernalia. Bond was denied for the suspect Thursday morning.

