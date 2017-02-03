Affidavit: Suspect accelerated car with several officers in his path

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is responding to an accident in McClellanville.More >>
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is responding to an accident in McClellanville.More >>
Confronting Gun Violence, that's the title of a panel discussion to discuss ways to make South Carolina a safer state.More >>
Confronting Gun Violence, that's the title of a panel discussion to discuss ways to make South Carolina a safer state.More >>
One man has been arrested for impersonating an officer during a robbery.More >>
One man has been arrested for impersonating an officer during a robbery.More >>
The Berkeley County Coroner says a man died in a single-vehicle accident after running off the side of Cainhoy Road on Saturday night in Huger.More >>
The Berkeley County Coroner says a man died in a single-vehicle accident after running off the side of Cainhoy Road on Saturday night in Huger.More >>
A man has suffered life threatening injuries following a shooting at a Publix on Savannah Highway Friday night.More >>
A man has suffered life threatening injuries following a shooting at a Publix on Savannah Highway Friday night.More >>