Firefighters investigating fire at N. Charleston home

The North Charleston Fire Department is working to determine the cause of a house fire Friday morning.

The call about a fire in the 5200 block of Westview street came in at 9:54 a.m., according to Charleston County dispatchers.

Neighbors reported seeing flames and smoke coming from the roof of the two-story home, according to NCFD spokesperson Bianca Bourbeau.

"It's crazy right now," said Renee Gilliard, the homeowner. "You know, you leave from home expecting to come back, but things happen, and everything happens for a reason."

No one was home at the time of the fire, but firefighters rescued a dog from the backyard of the home, she said.

"Gator is fine, thankfully," Gilliard said.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire within 35 minutes of arriving on the scene, Bourbeau said. Two residents have been displaced by the fire.

"I haven't the faintest idea what happened," Gilliard said. "I really don't."

Bourbeau said there's extensive damage to the home. The American Red Cross has been called in to assist the family.

When asked if there's anything inside the home Gilliard hopes is still there, "I left my wedding ring," she said. "My wedding ring was in the dresser drawer, so if that hasn't burned down then it's probably still there."

No injuries were reported.

