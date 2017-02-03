Comedian Dave Chapelle visits Joint Base Charleston

Actor and Comedian Dave Chapelle visited troops at Joint Base Charleston Friday while in town for a stand-up comedy show.

According to a news release, Chapelle toured a C-17 Globemaster III, visited with Airmen and spoke and took pictures with everyone who came out.

"I rarely get asked to come out and do things like this so it really means a lot to me," said Dave Chapelle about his visit to the base. "I appreciate all that the military does - your service and dedication means a lot."

"He certainly put a smile on everyone's face," said Col. Greg Gilmour, 315th Airlift Wing commander.

"It is important for our Airmen, who work very hard, to hear people like Dave Chapelle sincerely thank them for their service."

Chapelle performed two shows at the Charleston Music Hall Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.