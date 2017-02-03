10-year-old on bicycle killed in crash

Authorities say a 10-year-old riding a bicycle was hit and killed Tuesday evening.



According to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a pickup truck was heading down Henry Road in Williamsburg County when the child pulled out of a driveway and was hit.

Williamsburg County Deputy Coroner William Horton III identified the victim as 10-year-old Daevon Boyd.

No charges are expected to be filed against the driver, troopers say.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.