10-year-old on bicycle killed in crash

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Authorities say a 10-year-old riding a bicycle was hit and killed Tuesday evening.  

According to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a pickup truck was heading down Henry Road in Williamsburg County when the child pulled out of a driveway and was hit.

Williamsburg County Deputy Coroner William Horton III identified the victim as 10-year-old Daevon Boyd. 

No charges are expected to be filed against the driver, troopers say. 

