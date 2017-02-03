Police: Wando student faces weapons charge, threatened classmate who stole e-cig

Mount Pleasant police say a high school student is facing charges for having two airsoft guns on school property and reportedly threatening a classmate.

Police responded Thursday to Wando High School on a report of a student having an airsoft gun.

Police say the student reportedly bought an electronic cigarette, or e-cig, from another student on Wednesday and a classmate reportedly took the e-cig. The student told another student that if the classmate didn't return the e-cig, the student would shoot him in the head, the incident report states.

The assistant principal told police two airsoft guns had been found in the student's book bag. The student claimed to have brought the guns to school to give to a friend, but that the friend was not in school that day, the report states.

The student admitted to making the comments but claimed to mean [he or she would shoot] a picture of the student, the report states.

The student's mother was notified and the student, whose identity and gender were not released, was charged with carrying a weapon on school custody.

Both airsoft guns were inscribed with "Black Ops" and were black with orange tips, the report states.

The case is being forwarded to Family Court, police say.

