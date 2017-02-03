North Charleston police search for carjacker

North Charleston police are investigating a carjacking reported early Friday morning.

Police responded to the area of Otranto Road at approximately 12:54 a.m. where a woman had been spotted bleeding from a wound to the face, according to an incident report. The victim told police she was carjacked by a man at a Rivers Avenue gas station and was made to drive to a vacant home in the area.

She was assaulted in her face and fled the home, at which point the man stole her vehicle, the report states.

“He beat me, beat me, beat me,” said the victim in a brief conversation over the phone Friday afternoon.

The victim said she tried to fight back against the man, but he kept choking her.

“I kept asking him if he had a mom… a sister,” she said crying over the phone.

At approximately 2:26 a.m., police located the victim's car in the 3700 block of Dorchester Road, where the man believed to have stolen the car fled on foot, the report states. Police were unable to locate him.

The victim was transported to Trident Hospital for treatment, police say.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

