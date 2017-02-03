Five past champions commit to RBC Heritage

Five past champions are the first to commit to the 49th annual RBC Heritage. South Carolina’s annual PGA TOUR event is being held April 10-16, 2017 over the famed Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Aaron Baddeley, Stewart Cink, Carl Pettersson and Team RBC Ambassadors Jim Furyk and Graeme McDowell will all be competing for a chance to win one more plaid jacket.

Baddeley’s first win on the PGA TOUR came at the 2006 Heritage. He has won three other times since then, including last season’s Barbasol Championship. He was born in New Hampshire, but moved to Australia when he was two. He has earned four international victories in the Australia. He will be making his 13th start at Harbour Town.

Cink is a 2-time RBC Heritage champion. He won his first start at Harbour Town in 2000 and again in 2004. He has earned four additional titles on the PGA TOUR, including the 2009 British Open. Earlier this season, he carded his career-low, 18-hole score with an 8-under 62 in the first round of The RSM Classic.

Two-time champion Furyk was forced to sit out in 2016 due to an injury after winning the 2015 tournament. The Team RBC Ambassador was the first champion in 48 years unable to defend his title. The University of Arizona grad has won 17 PGA TOUR titles and was 2010 Player of the Year and FedExCup Champion. He was recently named the 2018 Ryder Cup Captain.

McDowell earned his second win on the PGA TOUR at the 2013 RBC Heritage. The Team RBC Ambassador defeated Webb Simpson at Harbour Town in a sudden-death playoff. In 2016, he carded his third win, also in a sudden-death playoff, at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba. He also has eight wins on the European TOUR.

Pettersson’s 2012 victory at the RBC Heritage was his fifth on the PGA TOUR. The win tied him with Jesper Parnevik for most wins on the PGA TOUR by a Swedish player. Carl moved to Greensboro, NC with his family in high school and later attended NC State.