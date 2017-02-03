Battery bring Mueller, Marini back for 2017

Charleston Battery Head Coach and General Manager Mike Anhaeuser made two additions to his 2017 roster, resigning midfielder Dante Marini and center back Taylor Mueller Friday afternoon.

Both Marini and Mueller signed new contracts following successful 2016 seasons in Charleston. The two veterans were integral in the Battery’s run to the Eastern Conference Semifinals a year ago.

The 2017 season will be Mueller’s sixth with the Battery. The center back started 27 games in 2016, scoring three goals , adding two assists and earning the Derek Revord Defensive Player of the Year award at the end of the season. The Washington State native has already earned 114 appearances for the Battery, a mark that is seventh all-time in Club history and one behind Coach Anhaeuser.

Marini enters his fourth season with the Battery in 2017. The midfielder appeared 30 games last season, more than any other Battery player. Marini was a key piece of a Battery attack that scored 38 regular-season goals and consistently caused opposing defenses problems.

Mueller, Marini, and the Battery will open preseason on February 18th in the second game of the Carolina Challenge Cup against MLS Champions Seattle Sounders. More additions to the roster will be announced in the near future.

Players currently signed for the 2017 season:

Dante Marini

Taylor Mueller

Maikel Chang

Justin Portillo

O’Brian Woodbine

Neveal Hackshaw

Quinton Griffith

Ataulla Guerra

Forrest Lasso