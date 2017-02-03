NCPD: 15-year-old accidentally shoots himself after tripping over railroad tracks

Authorities say a teenager confessed to accidentally shooting himself after he tripped on some railroad tracks on Friday.

The North Charleston Police Department initially began their investigation into the incident that took place shortly before 4 p.m. in the area of Morningside Drive and Gaynor Avenue.

Police said a 15-year-old confessed that he and several other kids were in the area of Piedmont Avenue and Bolton Street playing with firearms.

According to a report, as the teen left the area running towards Gaynor Avenue and Morningside Drive, he tripped on the railroad tracks and the firearm was accidentally fired.

The teen suffered a gunshot wound to the groin area.

The victim was transported to MUSC for treatment of his injuries, they say.

Witnesses reported hearing several shots in the area.

Police are responding to a shooting on Gaynor Ave. North Charleston PD has officers on both Gaynor and Railroad Ave.. putting police tape up pic.twitter.com/kDYUusBIRu — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieLive5) February 3, 2017

