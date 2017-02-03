Police: E. Bay St. reopen after fire call

Charleston police say East Bay Street is reopened after authorities responded to a fire call.

The fire was reported at 199 East Bay Street, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis. That is the listed street address of High Cotton.

Police said the fire was reported as "minor" and was extinguished.

For a brief time, East Bay Street was blocked while fire crews responded.

No injuries were reported.

