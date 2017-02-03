Mother, boyfriend charged after 9-year-old accidentally shoots 7-year-old sister

Authorities have charged a mother and her boyfriend after a 9-year-old accidentally shot his 7-year-old sister.

The North Charleston Police Department has charged 28-year-old Shaneice Dent with unlawful conduct towards a child and narcotic related charges.

Police also charged 33-year-old Anthony Samuel with misprision of a felon. Police say Samuel concealed the weapon involved in the incident.

A report states officers responded to a home on Clifton Street in reference to reports of a juvenile victim being shot.

When officers arrived they found a 7-year-old girl suffering from a single gunshot wound, and her 9-year-old brother was next to her.

"After being interviewed by detectives it was learned that the children's mother had a gun in the couch where the two were sitting," NCPD officials said.

According to police, at some point the 9-year-old got a hold of the gun and it went off striking his sister.

NCPD officials said both children both ran down the street to someone they knew for help.

"The two juveniles were home alone at the time," NCPD officials said.

The Department of Social Services has been notified.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

Police are continuing the investigation.

Dent and Samuel appeared in bond court Saturday morning. Dent received four separate charges, including unlawful conduct towards a child, manufacturing cocaine base, possession of cocaine, and possession of heroin. Samuel was charged with misprison of a felony.

Both Dent and Samuel had a surety bond set at $75,000. Dent also had bonds set for her additional charges that range from $5,000 to $25,000.

NCPD officials say this is unrelated to an earlier shooting that happened on Gaynor Avenue that injured a 15-year-old.

