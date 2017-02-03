Suspects sought following armed robbery at McClellanville Dollar General

Investigators are searching for suspects following an armed robbery in McClellanville Friday night.

Shortly after 10 p.m., deputies responded to the Dollar General Store on 101411 Highway 17 for an armed robbery.

"According to initial reports, two armed males, wearing masks, entered the store and demanded money," Charleston County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Authorities say the suspects were able to flee from the scene with an undetermined amount of money.

There were no injuries reported.

Anyone with information is ask to call Crime Stoppers at 843.554.1111 or Charleston County Consolidated Dispatched at 843.743.7200

