Emergency crews respond to apartment fire in West Ashley

Emergency crews responded to an apartment fire in West Ashley Friday night.

The fire was at the Palmilla Apartments on 1385 Ashley River Road.

A witness told us that there were no apparent injuries from the fire.

According to the Charleston Fire Department, a structure fire at the Palmilla Apartments on Ashley River Road was reported at 10pm Friday night.

Emergency responders with Charleston and Saint Andrews Fire Departments, Charleston County EMS, and Charleston Police Department were dispatched to the scene and arrived in less than four minutes.

Crews searched the building and determined the residents had self-evacuated.

The fire involved the exterior of the apartment building and had spread into the attic space. Crews were able to control and extinguish the flames, leaving four of the eight apartments not impacted by fire damage.

Investigators from the Fire Marshal Division Fire Investigation Team responded to the scene and determined the fire originated on a second floor exterior balcony before spreading. The specific cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

Right now, Charleston Fire & St. Andrews Fire Dept. responding to fire at West Ashley apartment complex @Live5News pic.twitter.com/x2HiybAotJ — Alexis Simmons (@AlexisLive5) February 4, 2017

