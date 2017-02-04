Missing child on Johns Island found

Officials with the City of Charleston Police Department and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were searching for a missing child on Johns Island Saturday morning, according to dispatch.

They say the call came from the 1200 block on Krawcheck Street shortly after 9 a.m this Saturday

The child in question was found hiding in the house around 10:30 a.m. Saturday and is in good condition, they say.

