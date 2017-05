Deputies investigating Dollar General armed robbery in Awendaw

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office say they are looking for two masked men who robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint Friday night.

Shorty before 10 p.m. deputies responded to a Dollar General at 4775 Highway 17 in North Awendaw.

Two employees told deputies they were robbed at gunpoint by two unknown men.

The men are described as being 5'09” to 6’00”, and having a slender build, they say.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Detective W. Muirheid at (843) 554-2238 or wmuirheid@charlestoncounty.org.

Deputies also responded to a Dollar General Friday night in McClellanville for another armed robbery call. At this time, it is unknown if the two robberies are related.

