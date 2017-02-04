Overturned car causes traffic back up on I-526

Quantcast

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

An overturned car caused a traffic backup Saturday afternoon, witness say.

The vehicle's tired blew out and the driver over corrected the vehicle causing it to flip several times, police say.

The driver did not suffer any injuries, and the passenger was transported to the hospital for a laceration to his head, they say.

