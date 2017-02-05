Fire extinguished in North Charleston

A fire occurred in the North Charleston area this morning.

Both the North Charleston and Charleston Fire Departments responded to reports of a structure fire at the Clement's Arms Apartments. The fire was reported around 8:30 a.m.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire within 10 minutes of their arrival.

All residents escaped unharmed and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.