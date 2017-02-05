Traffic stop leads to cocaine arrest

Harrison Richardson has been charged with “possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.”

Richardson was initially pulled over after he was unable to maintain his lane and almost struck another vehicle.

Once Richardson was pulled over and a search of his vehicle was conducted, a black bag was located behind the passenger seat of the vehicle containing several glass pipes and a white powder substance. The substance was field tested and tested presumptive for cocaine.

After appearing in bond court this morning, Richardson was given a surety bond of 15 thousand dollars and will have two mandatory court dates, one in March and another in June.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.