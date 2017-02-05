Traffic stop leads to cocaine arrest

The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified a 66-year-old man who died from a shooting in the I'On community in Mount Pleasant.More >>
In the last two weeks a new community project launched in North Charleston on the site of a former low income housing neighborhood.More >>
Berkeley County investigators are asking for the public's help to identify two men in connection to the theft of more than $100,000 worth of copper.More >>
No charges are expected to be filed after an off-duty police officer had to kill a dog that would not stop attacking a boy in the Liberty Hall Plantation area Monday evening, police say.More >>
Mount Pleasant Police are investigating a reported robbery at the Harris Teeter on Highway 41.More >>
