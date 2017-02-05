City of Charleston Fire Dept. investigating fire at T-Bonz restaurant

The Charleston Fire Department is investigating a fire in the downtown area, they say.

The Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center received a 911 call at approximately 9:41 AM reporting smoke and fire coming from the roof of the T-Bonz Grill and Bar on N. Market Street in downtown Charleston.

Emergency responders from Charleston, James Island, and Saint Andrews Fire Departments, Charleston County EMS, and Charleston Police Department were dispatched to the scene and arrived in less than two minutes, according to Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh.

The initial arriving firefighters reported smoke coming from the roof of the two story restaurant and additional firefighting resources were dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters coordinated an aggressive offensive fire attack and searched the building, Julazadeh said.

Firefighters quickly determined there was a fire in the kitchen and in the void spaces and that the fire had spread to the roof, they say. The void space was well involved with fire and crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and limit further damage to the restaurant and to adjacent properties, according to Julazadeh.

“The downtown corridor presents a unique fire problem due to the historic nature of the buildings, their construction, and the close proximity of the adjacent properties,” said Fire Chief Karen Brack. “All of these circumstances create a unique challenge for our firefighters. Once the emergency occurs we must provide a rapid response, with adequate resources, in order to help ensure a positive outcome. In this case, the fire was contained to the building of origin and the overall damage to the property was minimized due to the quick actions of our team. Our team expands beyond just the Charleston Fire Department; it includes our auto aide partners, our partners at Charleston County EMS, and the members of the Charleston Police Department who all worked together to ensure the best possible outcome during this emergency. ”

Investigators from the Fire Marshal Division Fire Investigation Team responded to the scene and continue to work with the business to determine the sequence of events that led to the fire.

The specific cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire damage appears to have been contained to the T-Bonz Grill and Bar and no injuries were reported as a result of this incident, they say.

Units on scene on Market St with a fire at T Bonz. Fire is under control. N Market St is closed. pic.twitter.com/upVAvZVz2C — Charleston Fire Dept (@Charleston_Fire) February 5, 2017

N Market St has reopened. Investigators are still on scene looking into the T Bonz fire. — Charleston Fire Dept (@Charleston_Fire) February 5, 2017

