Officials confirm recovery of male body after search

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office and Berkeley County Rescue Team responded to a possible drowning call Sunday afternoon, according to BCSO.

The incident initially happened in the area of the Pimlico Boat Landing, near the Cooper River. According to Berkeley County Rescue, they responded to the call after a boat overturned.

On Sunday evening, officials were able to locate a female near the boat landing that was transported to a hospital. Officials located the body of a male later in the evening, according to Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury.

Berkeley County law enforcement asked for the help of Charleston County Sheriff's Office in the search, according to Berkeley County Rescue. CCSO was seen on the scene with a helicopter, witnesses say.

Around 2:30 pm, we were dispatched to a possible drowning @ the Pimlico Boat Landing after a boat overturned. Still searching. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/J4sb6ElRI0 — Berkeley Co. Rescue (@berkeleyrescue) February 5, 2017

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.