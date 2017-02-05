Quantcast

Officials confirm recovery of male body after search

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
Source: Berkeley County Rescue Source: Berkeley County Rescue
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office and Berkeley County Rescue Team responded to a possible drowning call Sunday afternoon, according to BCSO.

The incident initially happened in the area of the Pimlico Boat Landing, near the Cooper River. According to Berkeley County Rescue, they responded to the call after a boat overturned.

On Sunday evening, officials were able to locate a female near the boat landing that was transported to a hospital. Officials located the body of a male later in the evening, according to Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury.

Berkeley County law enforcement asked for the help of Charleston County Sheriff's Office in the search, according to Berkeley County Rescue. CCSO was seen on the scene with a helicopter, witnesses say.

