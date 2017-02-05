Florida State routs Clemson

Dwayne Bacon tied a career high with 29 points as No. 15 Florida State rolled to a 109-61 victory over Clemson on Sunday.



The sophomore guard, who has scored in double figures in 34 straight games, was 10 of 14 from the field, including 6 of 9 on 3-pointers. He had 18 points in the first half as the Seminoles built a 51-25 lead at halftime.



It is the first time FSU (20-4, 8-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) has reached the century mark in an ACC game since a 111-109 loss in double overtime to Georgia Tech on Feb. 11, 1999. The 48-point margin also marks its biggest win in conference history, surpassing the 36-point victory over Virginia in 1994.



Braian Angola-Rodas added 12 points and Terance Mann 11 for the Seminoles, who were 17 of 30 on 3-pointers and had all 13 players get in the scoring column.



Avry Holmes led Clemson (13-9, 3-7) with 15 points and Marcquise Reed added 12.