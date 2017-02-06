Quantcast

Waterline work to temporarily close downtown Charleston street

By Aaron Maybin, Reporter
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

One block of St. Philip Street will be closed to traffic early this week as waterline work is performed, according to Charleston Water System.

Crews are scheduled to close the street between Spring and Cannon from 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
 
Detour signage will be placed in the area.

Travelers are urged to use caution near the construction zone.

