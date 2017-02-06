Crews clear scene of reported fire in North Charleston

Crews have cleared the scene after responding to a reported structure fire in North Charleston.

Charleston County dispatchers say firefighters were called to the 3000 block of Terry Drive, off of Azalea Drive, at 4:16 a.m but left around 4:30 a.m.

Authorities say there was no fire; the person living in the home turned the heater on for the first time, causing dust in the vent to give off a smokey smell.

