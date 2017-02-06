Railroad arms, lights repaired on Ashley Phosphate Road

The arms and lights at a railroad crossing in North Charleston are now working after malfunctioning early Monday morning.

The North Charleston Police Department announced the railroad arms at Ashley Phosphate and Southrail were stuck down just before 5 a.m., keeping traffic from moving through.

Shortly after the railroad arms were fixed, officers on scene said the lights at the crossing were malfunctioning.

Officers advised taking an alternate route.

Possible route around the intersection: Northside Drive to Weber Drive to Palmetto Commerce Pkwy and back down to Ashley Phosphate.

