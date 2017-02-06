Berkeley County officials to review Hurricane Matthew response at public meeting

Berkeley County officials will hold a public meeting to assess how they handled Hurricane Matthew.

While county officials are pleased with the effort put forth before the storm, they want to determine how to be better prepared for the next disaster.

“Berkeley County showed real strength during Hurricane Matthew,” said Berkeley County Supervisor Bill Peagler. “Our employees, emergency personnel and emergency partners worked long hours before, during and after the event. While we are pleased with the effort put forth during Hurricane Matthew and most grateful that no lives were lost in Berkeley County during the storm, we always want to determine how we can be better prepared for the next disaster. That is why we established a Berkeley County Hurricane Matthew Commission.”

Scheduled presentations at Monday’s commission include those by county government staff, the South Carolina Department of Transportation, representatives from the power utilities that service Berkeley County, the Berkeley County School District and the American Red Cross.

The meeting will start at 3 p.m. at the County Council chambers in Moncks Corner, 1003 Hwy 52.

