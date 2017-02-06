Quantcast

21-year-old killed in Cooper River boating accident

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
Morris. (Source: Facebook) Morris. (Source: Facebook)
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the man recovered by a diver after a boating accident on the Cooper River. 

The body of Hunter Morris of Goose Creek, 21, was found hours after a fisherman pulled a female out of the water near the Pimlico Boat Landing Sunday, officials say. The female was taken to an area hospital. 

Morris was operating a boat before the incident, according to investigators. 

Coroner Bill Salisbury has ruled his death an accidental drowning.

