21-year-old killed in Cooper River boating accident

The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the man recovered by a diver after a boating accident on the Cooper River.

The body of Hunter Morris of Goose Creek, 21, was found hours after a fisherman pulled a female out of the water near the Pimlico Boat Landing Sunday, officials say. The female was taken to an area hospital.

Morris was operating a boat before the incident, according to investigators.

Coroner Bill Salisbury has ruled his death an accidental drowning.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.