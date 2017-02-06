Colleton County home severely damaged in fire

A Colleton County home was severely damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon, officials say.

Multiple calls came from the 8900 block of Augusta Highway shortly after 6:30 p.m. Callers reported flames coming from the back and roof of a home with several nearby houses in danger, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy.

Fire units arrived minutes later and made an aggressive attack on the fire, getting it under control within 15 minutes, McRoy said.

Authorities say only one room in the home wasn't damaged by the fire.

A doublewide mobile home next door and a nearby car also sustained damages, although minor, according to officials.

Sheriff’s deputies detoured traffic on Augusta Highway for two hours.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family, officials say. No one was injured during the incident.

