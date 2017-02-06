Colleton County home severely damaged in fire

Lowcountry law enforcement investigating a severed foot found skeletal remains near the Citadel Wednesday morning.More >>
Two suspects are behind bars after Beaufort County deputies ran across a stolen vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Hilton Head Island, Wednesday afternoon.
A federal judge has denied a motion from Dylann Roof for a new trial.
Emergency crews are working an accident with injuries in North Charleston.
Authorities say a gun used by a woman to kill her father was found submerged in a creek behind their home in Mount Pleasant.
