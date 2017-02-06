Summerville man faces child pornography charges

A Summerville man faces more than a dozen charges connected to sexual exploitation of minors, according to the state's Attorney General's Office.

Tommaso Giovanni Amicarelli, 47, was arrested on Friday on 15 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, Attorney General's Office spokesperson Haley Thrift Bledsoe said.

Investigators say Amicarelli possessed child pornography on his seized computer equipment.

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office, a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force made the arrest, she said, with assistance from investigators with the Attorney General’s office.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.

