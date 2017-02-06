More than 40 pounds of drugs seized, 38 arrested in Berkeley Co. operation

An enforcement sweep in Cane Bay and Clements Ferry netted several arrests and the confiscation of drugs.

Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office say 38 arrests were made over a two-day operation which occurred on the early morning hours of Feb. 2 and Feb. 3.

In addition, a stolen firearm and more than 40 pounds of marijuana were seized.

“This was a team effort and we are very appreciative of our partners coming out to help work with us around the county," Sheriff Lewis said."We will continue to work hard to help keep the great citizens of Berkeley County safe.”

Among those arrested included:

Joseph Black for Schedule II Narcotics

Matthew-Fail Bossio for Stop for Blue Light & SMP

Michelle Anne Bucher for Possession of Methamphetamine

Jose Lazo-Fail Camarillo to Stop for Blue Light & Reckless Driving

Billie Jean Fleck for PWID Methamphetamine

Kendall Lary for Possession of Stolen M/V

Gerod Levy for Trafficking Marijuana

Robert Varner for Trafficking Methamphetamine

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released the following information regarding the operation:

---------

Warrants Sweep / Cane Bay

--

Thursday, February 02, 2016

--

9 Warrants Served

3 Bench Warrants/ GS Bench Warrants

3 Family Court Warrants

3 Active Warrants

TOTAL: 9 Warrant Arrest

--

5 Drug Offenses

1 Simple Possession of Marijuana

1 Simple Possession of Marijuana & Schedule II Narcotic

1 Trafficking Marijuana

1 Trafficking Methamphetamine

1 Possession of Methamphetamine

TOTAL: 5 Drug Arrest

--

3 Traffic Offenses

1 Open Container

1 DUS

1 Fail to Stop for Blue Light & Reckless Driving

TOTAL: 3 Traffic Arrest

--

1 Agency Assist

1 Agency Assist

Total: 1 Agency Assist Arrest

Grand Total: 18 Arrest

---------------------

Warrants Sweep / Clements Ferry Road

Friday, February 03, 2017

--

8 Warrants Served

4 Bench Warrants/GS Bench Warrants

3 Family Court Warrants

1 Active Warrant

TOTAL: 7 Warrant Arrest (1 defendant had two warrants)

--

9 Drug Charges

7 Simple Possession of Marijuana

1 Simple Possession of Marijuana & Fail Stop for Blue Light

1 PWID Methamphetamine

TOTAL: 9 Drug Arrest

--

3 Miscellaneous Charges

1 Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle

1 Open Container

1 Disorderly Conduct

TOTAL: 3 Miscellaneous Arrest

--

1 Agency Assist

1 Agency Assist

Total: 1 Agency Assist Arrest

Grand Total: 20 Arrest

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Summerville Police Department, SC Probation & Parole, DNR Law Enforcement, SLED, SC Highway Patrol and the SC State Constables conducted the enforcement sweeps.

