CSU's Keeling named Big South freshman of the week again

Charleston Southern freshman guard Christian Keeling has once again been named Big South freshman of the week.

Keeling averaged 18.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and was 11-of-11 from the charity stripe in two games for the Buccaneers. He tied for the team-lead with 14 points plus seven boards and two blocks at UNC Asheville last Wednesday. Keeling then led the Bucs to a 71-65 overtime win over Presbyterian as he scored a game-high 22 points in addition to nine rebounds. He knocked down four clutch free throws in the final 15 seconds to seal the win.

The Bucs will be on the road for their next two starting at Radford Thursday night.