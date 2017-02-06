Debate continues over whether to ferry cruise passengers to Mt. Pleasant

According to Folly Beach Dispatch, Fire and Police are responding to a fire at Snapper Jack's on Center St.More >>
Lowcountry law enforcement investigating a severed foot found skeletal remains near the Citadel Wednesday morning.More >>
Two suspects are behind bars after Beaufort County deputies ran across a stolen vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Hilton Head Island, Wednesday afternoon.More >>
West Ashley residents got a glimpse of the town’s future during Wednesday night’s West Ashley Revitalization meeting.More >>
The City of Charleston has overseen the animal carriage tour industry for more than 30 years.More >>
