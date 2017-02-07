Cold Shooting Chants Fall at Arkansas State

Colton Ray-St Cyr scored 17 points and Jaylen Shaw added 11, but Coastal Carolina could not overcome a cold-shooting performance in a 67-57 loss at Arkansas State.

It was a game which the Chanticleers never led and could not get over the hump as CCU (11-13, 6-5 Sun Belt) shot 39 percent from the field. CCU was not good on its three point field goals tonight only hitting five of 25 for 20 percent.

Despite the poor shooting performance CCU also held the Sun Belt’s leading scoring team to only 67 points and 43 percent shooting, with CCU actually out shooting the Red Wolves 42-36 percent in the second half.

Two big areas the Chants fell was in free throw discrepancy and rebounds. Arkansas State (18-6, 9-2 Sun Belt) out shot CCU 24-5 at the free throw line, connecting on 14 whereas CCU hit four. The second area was rebounds. The Chants lost the rebounding battle 40-33. Ten of ASU’s rebounds were offensive and led to 11 second chance points.

Artur Labinowicz had his second consecutive double-digit game coming off the bench to score 10 points. Demario Beck had nine rebounds to go with his two points and two steals, while Shivaughn Wiggins scored seven points with four assists.

Deven Simms led a group of four Red Wolves in double-digits with 18 points. Devin Carter scored 12, Tamas Bruce 11 and Jahmiah Simmons 10.

Simms had nine rebounds while Donte Thomas had seven assists.

CCU forced 11 turnovers which led to 17 points while only turning the ball over 10 times.

A cold-shooting first half set the Chants back heading into the locker room trailing the Red Wolves 34-22.

Ray-St Cyr and Amidou Bamba had six points each in the opening 20 minutes, but CCU only shot 33 percent from the field.

Simms came off the bench to lead the home team with 12 points as ASU shot 50 percent from the field. The Red Wolves also out rebounded CCU 19-13 with four of those coming on the offensive end and leading to four second-chance points.

CCU will be back home Saturday Feb. 11 hosting Georgia Southern at 4:30 p.m.