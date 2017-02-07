Second ordinance reading planned for I-526 extension project

Charleston County Council will resume discussion about the money needed to extend I-526 Tuesday.

The council members will hold a second reading of an ordinance that reaffirms the county’s commitment to find funding for the I-526 extension project. The first reading came last week in a meeting with council members.



The ordinance does not specifically state how the county plans to come up with the funds. It explains the county will be responsible for paying any additional costs for the project.



In December, the State Infrastructure Bank Board agreed to allow Charleston County more time to come up with a plan to fund $300 million shortfall for the I-526 extension project.



Tuesday's council meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at County Council headquarters in North Charleston.



Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.

