Crews find smoke after responding to reported fire on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

Firefighters responded to a home on James Island to find smoke caused by malfunctioning equipment. 

Crews with the James Island and City of Charleston fire departments were dispatched to the 800 block of Regatta Road, off of Harbortowne Road, just after 8 a.m.

No injuries were reported. 

