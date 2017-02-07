Quantcast

Crash involving tractor-trailer kills one in Hemingway - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Crash involving tractor-trailer kills one in Hemingway

Source: AP Source: AP
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

One person died in a crash in Hemingway Tuesday morning.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says a car turning left onto Hwy 41 from Radio Road was hit by a tractor-trailer around 7:10 a.m.

The driver of the car was killed, Collins said. The victim was not wearing a seat belt. 

The tractor-trailer driver was uninjured and will not be charged, according to Collins. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly