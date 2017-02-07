FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Railroad maintenance closes portion of Hwy. 162 until Friday

Emergency crews have extinguished a house fire in West Ashley Thursday afternoon.More >>
Emergency crews have extinguished a house fire in West Ashley Thursday afternoon.More >>
An overnight fire ripped through the rooftop patio of a popular restaurant on Folly Beach, leaving residents and visitors at a loss for words.More >>
An overnight fire ripped through the rooftop patio of a popular restaurant on Folly Beach, leaving residents and visitors at a loss for words.More >>
The state Department of Natural Resources says no charges will be filed in the case of a double-fatal boat crash on Lake Murray in late April.More >>
The state Department of Natural Resources says no charges will be filed in the case of a double-fatal boat crash on Lake Murray in late April.More >>
Crews have cleared an accident that was stalling I-526 westbound traffic in West Ashley Thursday afternoon.More >>
Crews have cleared an accident that was stalling I-526 westbound traffic in West Ashley Thursday afternoon.More >>
Team is 21-23 so far this seasonMore >>
Team is 21-23 so far this seasonMore >>