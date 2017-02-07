FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Railroad maintenance closes portion of Hwy. 162 until Friday

Railroad maintenance work closed a portion of Highway 162 in the Hollywood area Tuesday morning.

Highway 162 is closed near the intersection of U.S. 17.

A spokesperson for CSX said crews began removing old rail, laying new rail in its place and resurfacing the track at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

"The railroad crossing will then be repaved with asphalt to provide a smoother ride over the tracks for drivers," CSX spokesperson Kristin Seay said. "We apologize for any temporary inconvenience these closures may cause and appreciate the community's patience as we work as safely and swiftly as possible."

The closure could affect residents of Ravenel, Hollywood, Meggett and Adams Run, who will have to detour to Highway 165 to access U.S. 17.

The work is expected to be complete by Friday, Seay said. There is no way to estimate the time the roadway will reopen because the work is dependent on weather conditions, she said.

