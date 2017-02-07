Charleston hosts a day of STEM learning and competition

Future scientists, engineers, and mathematicians will compete, share and learn at The Citadel and Brittlebank Park on Saturday.

More than 5,000 people are expected for Storm The Citadel and the annual Charleston STEM Festival just blocks from each other. Organizers expect it to be the largest single-day STEM celebration in the Southeast. Storm The Citadel on the school's campus will feature a day of competitions. The Charleston STEM Festival includes five hours of exhibits and performances.

Google helped launch Storm The Citadel as a way to take STEM learning out of the classroom and into competition. On Saturday, teams of students, military and professionals will compete in the trebuchet, robotics, bridge building and more. Google also sends a team of engineering professionals known as barbarians to provide demonstrations. One of those demonstrations will include Google Cardboard. This device is supposed to enhance the experience of virtual reality games and videos.

Opening ceremonies for Storm The Citadel begin at 8 a.m. on Summerall Field. Competitions continue throughout the day, finishing with the awards ceremony at 3:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

The Charleston STEM festival at Brittlebank Park will be a celebration of science, technology, engineering, and math. The free festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. will feature 80 exhibitors with hands-on activities, performances, demonstrations, and STEM entertainment. The festival fuels the mind and a food truck rodeo will fuel the body. The Opening ceremonies at 11 a.m. will also feature Mayor John Tecklenburg.

In August 2013, Charleston was one of 12 communities chosen nationwide to receive funding to host the festival. Festival partners will host other STEM events throughout the year. Keep up with those events and to see more about the 2017 Charleston STEM Festival, click here.

