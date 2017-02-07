Former corrections officer charged with assaulting inmate

A former corrections officer at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center has been charged with assaulting an inmate.

According to an affidavit, Devin Leann Lopez, 37, is accused of striking a man in the groin with an open hand while watching him clean his cell in September 2014.

Lopez has been charged with third-degree assault and battery for unlawfully injuring the inmate, the affidavit states.

She was booked at the detention center Monday. The charge carries a penalty upon conviction of a $500 fine, up to 30 days in prison, or both.

