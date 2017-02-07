Mount Pleasant crowd protests Trump cabinet nominees, travel ban

About two dozen people gathered at Senator Lindsey Graham's office Tuesday afternoon to protest more of President Trump's nominees for his cabinet.



The organization 'Indivisible' spearhead the noon protest against Jeff Sessions, Trump's nominee for Attorney General.



The protesters also spoke out against Tom Price, the nominee for Health and Human Services Secretary.



Signs also were held in protest of Trump's executive order banning refugees from some predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.



Mount Pleasant Police kept a close eye on the protest.



During the last protest, some people were hit with water balloons.

