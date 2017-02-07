Father sentenced to probation in son's mauling death

The father of the two-month-old boy mauled to death by a dog in 2012 was sentenced by a judge last month.

According to court documents, Quintin McGrew was given an eight-year suspended sentence with four years of probation on Jan. 18, 2017.

McGrew was charged with unlawful neglect after leaving newborn Aiden McGrew in the living room while he slept in a bedroom for more than an hour.

The infant was apparently pulled from his swing and had his leg torn off by a golden retriever-Labrador mix that had recently been rescued, the baby's mother told investigators. Authorities say the boy's mother was out taking her 7-year-old child to a doctor and when she returned home, found the baby mauled and called 911.

The dog was put down, DHEC officials said in 2012. Back then, the man's wife said she supported her husband "100 percent" and that the loss of their son has been "extremely" hard on them.

