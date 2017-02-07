Quantcast

Authorities identify victim in fatal I-26 crash near Aviation Avenue

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
By Live 5 News Web Staff
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

The Charleston County Coroner's Office identified the Summerville man killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash along I-26 near Aviation Avenue. 

Jason Wisenbaker, 37, died on the scene from injuries sustained in the accident, according to Charleston County Deputy Coroner Kimberly Rhoton.

Highway Patrol officials said a Isuzu truck ran off the road and hit a tree. The crash was reported shortly after noon, according to the SCDOT website.

A report stated the passenger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was killed.  

Authorities had closed the right lane as crews worked the scene. 

The driver was transported to MUSC. 

SCDOT cameras showed a heavy backup on I-26 during the day. 

Witnesses also said a portion of Fain Street was also affected by the crash.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

