Authorities identify victim in fatal I-26 crash near Aviation Avenue

The Charleston County Coroner's Office identified the Summerville man killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash along I-26 near Aviation Avenue.

Jason Wisenbaker, 37, died on the scene from injuries sustained in the accident, according to Charleston County Deputy Coroner Kimberly Rhoton.

Highway Patrol officials said a Isuzu truck ran off the road and hit a tree. The crash was reported shortly after noon, according to the SCDOT website.

A report stated the passenger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was killed.

Authorities had closed the right lane as crews worked the scene.

The driver was transported to MUSC.

Bad accident on I-26. Looks like a lane or two are shut down eastbound. #chstrfc #chsnews pic.twitter.com/YSKlh3ZxEa — Matthew Gladwell (@MattGladwell3) February 7, 2017

SCDOT cameras showed a heavy backup on I-26 during the day.

Witnesses also said a portion of Fain Street was also affected by the crash.

