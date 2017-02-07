Deputies investigating Summerville armed robbery

Dorchester County deputies are investigating an armed robbery Tuesday afternoon in Summerville.

The incident occurred at the Dollar General on Old Orangeburg Road at approximately noon, according to Dorchester County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Sam Richardson.

The robber left the store with an undisclosed amount of money, he said.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information on the robbery should contact the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office at (843) 832-0300 or Crime Stopper at 843-554-1111.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional information.