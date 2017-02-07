Charleston School of Law lands 6th mock trial championship win

For the sixth year in a row, local law students at Charleston School of Law won the National Tax Moot Court championship.
The Florida Bar hosts the championship each year to have law students from across the country compete and demonstrate their written brief and oral argument skills.
“For law schools taking part in moot court competitions, this is like winning the Super Bowl six times in a row,” Charleston School of Law President
Ed Bell said in a press release Tuesday. “Not only did our student competitors take the title for the second time in arrow, but the school under the outstanding leadership of Professor Kirstin Gutting won for the sixth time in a row. It’s an amazing accomplishment and testament to the quality of our school.”
Students Anna Boning and Tyler Gilliam competed in the three-day tournament, beating teams from law schools at Loyola University, the University of Kentucky, University of Oregon and Louisiana State University.
Coach Jane Diange and Gutting led the students in preparation and competition, though Gutting also gives credit to Charleston’s local law community
for the team’s continued success. Practice rounds were judged by members of the Charleston tax Bar, sometimes on their lunch breaks, Gutting said.
“We could not continue to be so successful without the support of our local Bar,” Gutting said.
Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.
Emergency crews have extinguished a house fire in West Ashley Thursday afternoon.More >>
Emergency crews have extinguished a house fire in West Ashley Thursday afternoon.More >>
Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon held a press conference on Thursday on the policies of law enforcement chases.More >>
Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon held a press conference on Thursday on the policies of law enforcement chases.More >>
Drivers across the Lowcountry are reacting to news of the legislature’s passage of a new roads funding bill—and gax tax increase. "It was at four dollars a couple of yearsMore >>
Drivers across the Lowcountry are reacting to news of the legislature’s passage of a new roads funding bill—and gax tax increase. "It was at four dollars a couple of years ago and we kept driving then,” Jason, a West Ashley resident, said. “So a few cents to help the roadways and kMore >>
A judge granted a request for new defense counsel for the man convicted on federal charges in the 2015 Charleston church shooting.More >>
A judge granted a request for new defense counsel for the man convicted on federal charges in the 2015 Charleston church shooting.More >>
An overnight fire ripped through the rooftop patio of a popular restaurant on Folly Beach, leaving residents and visitors at a loss for words.More >>
An overnight fire ripped through the rooftop patio of a popular restaurant on Folly Beach, leaving residents and visitors at a loss for words.More >>