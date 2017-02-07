Charleston School of Law lands 6th mock trial championship win

For the sixth year in a row, local law students at Charleston School of Law won the National Tax Moot Court championship.



The Florida Bar hosts the championship each year to have law students from across the country compete and demonstrate their written brief and oral argument skills.



“For law schools taking part in moot court competitions, this is like winning the Super Bowl six times in a row,” Charleston School of Law President

Ed Bell said in a press release Tuesday. “Not only did our student competitors take the title for the second time in arrow, but the school under the outstanding leadership of Professor Kirstin Gutting won for the sixth time in a row. It’s an amazing accomplishment and testament to the quality of our school.”



Students Anna Boning and Tyler Gilliam competed in the three-day tournament, beating teams from law schools at Loyola University, the University of Kentucky, University of Oregon and Louisiana State University.



Coach Jane Diange and Gutting led the students in preparation and competition, though Gutting also gives credit to Charleston’s local law community

for the team’s continued success. Practice rounds were judged by members of the Charleston tax Bar, sometimes on their lunch breaks, Gutting said.



“We could not continue to be so successful without the support of our local Bar,” Gutting said.



