James Island man sentenced on drug, firearm charges

A James Island man was sentenced after pleading guilty to several drug and firearm charges just before jury selection was set to begin in the trial against him.

Timothy Montez Wright, 31, had been charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine, two counts of distribution of cocaine and three counts of possession of a stolen firearm, according to Ninth Circuit Solicitor's Office spokesperson Naomi Nation. Wright faced life without parole if convicted on the charges because of prior convictions for drugs and violent crimes, she said.

The judge accepted a plea agreement and sentenced Wright to 25 years on the drug charges and the maximum five years on the firearm charges, Nation said.

A confidential informant working for the Charleston Police Department's Narcotics Unit purchased a quantity of cocaine from Wright on Feb. 11, 2015, investigators say. The vehicle used to transport Wright to the purchase scene was registered to a known female acquaintance of Wright at the address where Wright was ultimately located and arrested in May 2015, according to Nation. The transaction was recorded on audio and video and was one of five drug transactions Wright completed between February and March of 2015, she said.

Prosecutors say Wright's prior criminal history consisted of voluntary manslaughter, two convictions for possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, distribution of crack cocaine, distribution of crack cocaine within close proximity of a school or park, and providing false information to police.

