Contractors accidentally cause fire at downtown Charleston Coast Guard station

Authorities say roof contractors accidentally started a fire at the US Coast Guard station in downtown Charleston.

According to Coast Guard officials, the contractors were welding when the flame caught some insulation at the building on 196 Tradd St.

Firefighters responded to the station just after 4 p.m.

According to the Charleston Fire Department, firefighters arrived in four minutes and reported a fire on or near the roof area of the building.

"Crews quickly searched the building and gained access to the roof and the interior of the building to conduct a coordinated fire suppression operation," CFD officials said.

Authorities said the fire was contained to a section of the roof and an adjoining wall, causing limited damage to the building near an area under repair by a roofing contractor.

Charleston, Saint Andrews, and James Island Fire Departments, Charleston County EMS, and Charleston Police Department responded to the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Residents reported seeing more than a dozen fire trucks responding to the scene.

Coast Guard officials say there were about 20 to 25 firefighters on scene.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.