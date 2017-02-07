Wanted: Suspects tie up Summerville Verizon employees, steal iPhones

Investigators are on the lookout for two suspects who tied up employees at a Verizon in Summerville and stole iPhones.

The armed robbery happened Monday night at the store on 9970 Dorchester Road.

One of the employees said the suspects ordered them to the back of the business and told them to take them to the "iPhone safe."

Once in the room, one of the suspects tied an employee with a cloth and used the employee's belt to tie the other victim.

During the incident, authorities say one of the suspects kicked one of the victims in the lower back.

The suspects took some iPhones and tablets.

No cash was taken.

Once the suspects took the merchandise they fled the store through the front door.

A K-9 followed a track to a parking lot across from Pan Buffet. Authorities say the K-9 then followed a track in a wooded area but didn't find anyone.

The suspects are described as two black males dressed in all black, between 5'10" and 6-feet tall, with slim builds.

