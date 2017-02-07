Authorities seize 'potentially dangerous' toys at Port of Charleston

More than a $145,000 worth of "potentially dangerous" toys were seized at the Port of Charleston after authorities say they found an excess of lead contained in them.

According to officials with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents seized a shipment of 4,244 "ski scooters" after they had been examined in early January.

"After checking for compliance with trade laws, CBP referred the shipment to the Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC) for consumer safety analysis," U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said.

That analysis found that the toys had excess lead which may be harmful to children.

Authorities say the snow sled toys were produced in Taiwan and headed to an online toy distributor's center in northeeast South Carolina.

“Preventing dangerous imported goods from entering our communities is a top CBP priority,” said Joanne Fogg Acting Charleston Area Port Director. “The dangers lead contamination pose to our children are well-documented. I’m proud of the work our officers have done in partnering with CPSC personnel to keep our communities safe.”

Customs officials also released the following statement:

Effective enforcement of the Federal Hazardous Substances Act prevents harmful products from entering the country, and it protects children from injury and death. CBP at the Port of Charleston continues to work with the Consumer Product Safety Commission and other agencies to combat the illegal importation of unsafe goods that pose significant health and safety risk to the American public.

