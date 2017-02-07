Late Goal Costs Stingrays In Adirondack

A late 5-on-3 power play goal by defenseman Stepan Falkovsky gave the Adirondack Thunder (25-13-4-3) a 3-2 win over the South Carolina Stingrays (24-19-2-1) at the Glens Falls Civic Center Tuesday night.



The Stingrays’ offense was provided by forwards Andrew Cherniwchan and John Parker, each scoring goals for South Carolina in the game, while goaltender Steven Summerhays made 24 saves in a losing effort.



Cherniwchan gave the Stingrays a 1-0 lead with his third goal of the year in the opening period, taking a pass from Domenic Monardo before he wristed a shot through the short-side of goaltender Mason McDonald.



Adirondack came back in the second with two goals by forward Brock Montgomery three minutes apart from each other to take a 2-1 advantage. The first came at 2:21 of the middle period, while the second took place while the Thunder were on a power play at 5:21.



South Carolina evened the game at 2-2 on the power play with a strike by Parker with an assist from defenseman Alex Brooks. Brooks brought the puck into the offensive zone down the left wing and centered it right onto Parker’s stick for a redirection into the net. The goal was the eighth of the season for Parker, who now has 17 points during his rookie season.



Falkovsky’s winner was the only goal of the third period at 16:09 during a two-man advantage. Despite a late charge by South Carolina, the Rays were unable to get a final look past McDonald, who finished the contest with 19 saves.



With many penalties in the game, South Carolina was 1-for-5 on the power play, while Adirondack finished 2-for-8.



The Stingrays continue their six-game road trip on Thursday night with a matchup against the Reading Royals at 7 p.m. South Carolina returns home to face Orlando on Sunday, Feb. 12 at the North Charleston Coliseum at 3:05 p.m.



