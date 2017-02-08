Clemson Falls to Syracuse, 82-81 on last second shot

Tyus Battle hit a three-pointer as time expired to give Syracuse its fifth straight win and a 82-81 victory over Clemson on Tuesday. The win improved the Orange to 16-9 overall, 8-4 in the ACC. Clemson fell to 13-10 overall, 3-8 in league play.

Battle’s three came after Syracuse inbounded with just a few seconds remaining. Donte Grantham had just hit a jumper in the paint to lift the Tigers to an 81-79 lead. But Syracuse’s 10th three-pointer of the game swished through the net from the right baseline, giving the Orange their first win in the series since 2013-14.

Andrew White III led all players with 23 points, and hit half of Syracuse’s three-point tally. Jaron Blossomgame led five double-figure scorers for the Tigers with 20 points. Avry Holmes added 13, while Shelton Mitchell contributed 10 points and eight assists. Clemson shot 54 percent for the game, while Syracuse was not far behind at 51. Both teams were sharp at the free throw line, converting 14-17. But the Orange controlled the rebound margin in the second half and were +9 for the game, owning a 10-point edge on second chance scoring.

Clemson led 22-10 behind Holmes’ hot start and a lob from Mitchell to Blossomgame that brought the crowd to its feet. But Syracuse stayed in it behind the play of Tyler Lydon, who posted eight of his 17 in the opening frame. Down 34-32 with two minutes before halftime, White gave Cuse a lead on consecutive three-pointers. Clemson responded with six straight points to end the half, with Marcquise Reed accounting for the last four, to take a 40-38 advantage into intermission.

Blossomgame came to life in the second half. After four quick points midway through the half, including his second alley-oop from Mitchell, the Tigers took a 61-53 lead. The lead grew to as many as nine in the second frame, but Syracuse thundered back within two at 70-68. The Orange took a one-point lead at 77-76 on White’s fifth long ball, but Holmes answered on the other end to put the Tigers right back on top with 1:25 to play. Cuse tied it at 79 on two Lydon free throws, setting the stage for the frantic final seconds.

The Tigers travel to Durham, N.C., to take on No. 18 Duke on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium.